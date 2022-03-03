Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,633,200 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.7 days.

OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

