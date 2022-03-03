Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 54,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,140,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Groupon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

