Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.72. 6,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,371. Greif has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
