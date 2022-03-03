Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.72. 6,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,371. Greif has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

