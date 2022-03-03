Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,476. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,275 shares of company stock valued at $218,685. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

