Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.44. 70,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,549. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

