Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 181,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.90. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

