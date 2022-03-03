Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 7,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

