Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.