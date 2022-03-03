Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sunrun by 6,265.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 115,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

