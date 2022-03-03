Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ABB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 191,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,998. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.