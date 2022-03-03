Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the January 31st total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 542,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,872. The firm has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

