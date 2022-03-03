Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 264,337 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,273 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after buying an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $18,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 1,291,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,955. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

