Gradient Investments LLC Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 762,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 163,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 473,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

