Gradient Investments LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,321 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 532,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 109,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 2,475,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,410,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

