Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2,758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 301,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.13. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $397.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

