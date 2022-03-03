Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $578.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.22 and a 200-day moving average of $554.51. The firm has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

