Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $137.34. 28,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,301. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

