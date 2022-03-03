Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 55,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,453,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.