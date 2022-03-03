GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of GDRX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -222.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock worth $31,417,043. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after buying an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

