GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -222.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,587 shares of company stock worth $31,417,043. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

