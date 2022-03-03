Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Viking Therapeutics worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

