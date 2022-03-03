Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $770,000 Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $51.57.

