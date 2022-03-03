Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 22,040 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Farmland Partners worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 53.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

