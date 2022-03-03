Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

