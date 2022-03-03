Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Shares of TMV opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

