Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 76,018 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHR stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $385.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

