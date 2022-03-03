Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,009 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of DarioHealth worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRIO opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.42. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

