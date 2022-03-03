Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 306,551 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $56.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

