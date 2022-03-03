Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,860 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

