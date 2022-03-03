Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

