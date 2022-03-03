Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PUCK stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Goal Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.