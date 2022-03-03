Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.
MILN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,021. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.
