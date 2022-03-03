Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

GSL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. 58,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,546. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

