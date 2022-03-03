Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.
GSL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. 58,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,546. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.
