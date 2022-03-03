Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) versus AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.94 $11.37 million ($0.21) -70.85 AMEN Properties $1.14 million 23.25 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Net Lease and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 2.91% 0.69% 0.27% AMEN Properties 90.95% 50.49% 47.25%

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Global Net Lease pays out -761.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats AMEN Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AMEN Properties (Get Rating)

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

