Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to announce $98.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.02 million and the lowest is $96.28 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.