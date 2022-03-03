Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to announce $98.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.02 million and the lowest is $96.28 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

