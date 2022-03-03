Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

