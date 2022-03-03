Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

