Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Digital Solutions (GDSI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.