Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.38) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470.63 ($6.31).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 452.60 ($6.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.25 ($6.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.34. The company has a market capitalization of £59.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

