Glencore (GLEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/28/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/25/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.57) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 480 ($6.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.31) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 450 ($6.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.90) to GBX 450 ($6.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 448 ($6.01) price target on the stock.
Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 452.60 ($6.07) on Thursday. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.25 ($6.16). The firm has a market cap of £59.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.34.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.
Featured Stories
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.