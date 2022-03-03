Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.18

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLB stock opened at GBX 11.69 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.08 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.27. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.21).

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia (Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.