Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Gladstone Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Gladstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLEE. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,367,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 578,360 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

