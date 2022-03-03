Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.11. 5,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Gitlab alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.