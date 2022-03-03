Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GIACU remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,900,000.

