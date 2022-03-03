George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

TSE:WN traded up C$4.37 on Thursday, reaching C$143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,825. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$97.30 and a 12-month high of C$150.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.11. The firm has a market cap of C$21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.86.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

