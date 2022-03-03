Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,139 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Molecular Templates worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after buying an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 397,740 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $132.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

