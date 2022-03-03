Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Superior Group of Companies worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

