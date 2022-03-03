Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

