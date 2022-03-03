Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 1,604,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,575,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 25.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 404,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blade Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

