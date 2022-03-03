Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,303,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.