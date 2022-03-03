Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Gentex has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

